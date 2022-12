BANGKOK -- Siam Cement Group, Thailand's largest building materials company, has laid out its investment plans for the next five years, showing a strong emphasis on environmental issues as it attempts to shift its business style to a more circular one.

The company announced that it will invest 100 billion baht ($2.89 billion) through the end of 2027 in areas such as renewable energy, while also continuing efforts to decarbonize its main building materials and chemicals businesses.