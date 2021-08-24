ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Singapore's GIC takes stake in Hong Kong data company MioTech

China's Guotai Junan joins funding as startup develops ESG management platform

The Belchatow coal-fired power plant in Poland: MioTech's platform helps client companies manage and report their ESG data.   © Reuters
NARAYANAN SOMASUNDARAM, Nikkei Asia chief banking and financial correspondent | China

HONG KONG -- Singaporean sovereign wealth fund GIC and Chinese securities company Guotai Junan International are taking a minority stake in MioTech, a Hong Kong startup that uses artificial intelligence to generate data for asset managers and investors around Asia.

Jason Tu, co-founder and chief executive of MioTech, did not disclose the terms of the deal but said it was multiple times bigger than the previous three funding rounds and that more investment was in the offing. The startup's previous investment round was concluded in November 2020.

The company plans to use the money to expand product offerings and increase employees, Tu said. MioTech, which has yet to turn profitable, attracted ratings agency Moody's Investors Service and Hong Kong billionaire Li Ka-shing's private investment arm Horizon Ventures in the earlier rounds.

"We've had rapid growth in the past year," Tu said. "This investment secures our plans to turn into a full-fledged sustainable ESG tech platform. Besides our financial services business, which is growing rapidly, we are now pushing with products for corporate customers and an app in China for individual."

The corporate platform will help clients manage and report their ESG -- environmental, social and governance -- data across subsidiaries and investment. It also will help optimize their carbon footprint through an energy management system. MioTech has begun work with clients in the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong, Tu said.

The startup intends to debut an app in September that lets individuals earn points for carbon reduction and redeem them for rewards with green vendors, he said.

MioTech looks to boost staff to as many as 300, from 150 now. Half the new hires will be in Shanghai, for the research and development team, with the rest going toward sales, marketing and business development across offices in Hong Kong, Beijing and Singapore, Tu said.

MioTech's algorithm-driven services evaluate companies -- and their suppliers and shareholders -- on ESG by tapping into databases including Chinese provincial records on chemical spills, labor strikes and enforcement penalties, as well as social media posts and news articles.

Regulators in the region have strengthened ESG requirements for financial institutions. These requirements, compounded by the coronavirus pandemic, have led to higher awareness of responsible spending among investors and boosted demand for MioTech's services.

"Equipped with industry-leading artificial intelligence technologies such as natural language processing, MioTech has greatly reduced the difficulty of collecting and processing underlying data in such fields," said Peter Chiu, managing director of the Guotai Junan International Private Equity Fund. The company plans to work with MioTech "to draw a broader blueprint for ESG finance," he said.

MioTech was established in 2016 with seed funding from Chinese venture capital group ZhenFund. Other investors include HSBC; Li Zhiguo, CEO of Hangzhou-based mobile app developer Wacai; and Simon Loong Pui-chi, co-founder and chief executive of Hong Kong internet finance company WeLab.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more