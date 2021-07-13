ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Singapore's Temasek records returns of 24.5%, highest in a decade

State investor reaps bumper net profit of $42b in fiscal 2020 as markets rebound

Temasek's net portfolio value rose to SG$381 billion from SG$306 billion, a respite for the Singapore government-owned investor, whose one-year total shareholder return had tapered off in recent years. (Photo by Keiichiro Asahara)
DYLAN LOH, Nikkei staff writer | Singapore

SINGAPORE -- Singapore state investor Temasek's portfolio reversed a decline in returns for the year ended March 31 as rebounding markets lifted it from a COVID-19-induced slump.

The company, which is among the world's most prolific institutional investors, on Tuesday reported an annual return of 24.5% for the period, a significant recovery from the minus 2.28% seen in the preceding year and its best performance in a decade.

Net portfolio value rose to  a record 381 billion Singapore dollars ($282 billion), up from SG$306 billion ($220 billion) in its previous report.

It was a respite for the Singapore government-owned investor, whose one-year total shareholder return had tapered off in recent years.

This all took a turn in the past year as the company logged a bumper group net profit of SG$57 billion ($42 billion) -- the highest in 10 years.

Temasek holds significant stakes in the city-state's key companies, such as Singapore Airlines, Singapore Telecommunications and DBS Group Holdings, and is involved with notable names within the global tech industry.

For example, it previously placed bets on companies such as the Southeast Asian unicorn and superapp provider Grab and the Chinese e-commerce giants Alibaba Group and Tencent.

According to data platform Global SWF, last year Temasek was the top tech backer among state-owned investors, at $2.3 billion -- a reflection of the company's interest in the sector.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends July 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more