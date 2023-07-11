Singapore's Temasek reports $6bn loss as portfolio value shrinks

SINGAPORE -- Singapore state-owned investor Temasek on Tuesday reported a $6 billion net loss for the year through March, as it warned global economic and geopolitical headwinds are weighing on investment activities.

The company, which answers to the city-state's finance minister as its sole shareholder, also said it logged a one-year total shareholder return of minus 5.07% in Singapore dollar terms, compared with a positive 5.81% annual return a year ago. It last saw a negative return, of minus 2%, in 2020.