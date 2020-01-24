Soccer draws Vietnam workers with company-backed team in Japan

KANAZAWA, Japan -- Faced with a labor shortage in Japan, an electronic device maker is tapping into soccer's popularity in Vietnam as a way to recruit technical trainees who have increasingly been deserting their jobs.

Lion Power, based in the coastal city of Komatsu, looks to attract and retain foreign workers by offering spots on the company's soccer team.

The company will take in three Vietnamese technical trainees with soccer experience in April 2021. A local recruiting agency will scout prospects at schools and club teams who will be selected for interviews.

They will play for LionPower Komatsu, the team of company workers formed in 2003. Lion Power President Keishiro Takase doubles as team manager. Takase once served as the head coach of the J-League team Shonan Bellmare. Komatsu is a city of slightly over 100,000 that faces the Sea of Japan in Ishikawa Prefecture.

Off the field, the Vietnamese workers will mostly work on assembling circuit boards. Highly skilled employees will receive a special work visa granting residency of up to five years. Lion Power says it is considering paying trainees on a par with permanent workers or above, depending on performance.

Another slot will be set aside for a Japanese college soccer player from the Tokyo area this April.

Lion Power launched its soccer recruitment program amid a nationwide surge in defections by foreign technical trainees. A total of 9,052 such workers ran away in 2018, equating to roughly 2% of all trainees and nearly double the desertions in 2014.

The chance to play soccer is expected to assist in communication and help the workers learn Japanese quickly, thus maintaining motivation to stay on the job. By being attached to Lion Power's team, the players will also have the opportunity to play in a prefectural league through slots granted to foreigners.

"We'll go further in reforming workplace practices," said Takase. "We'll switch to a pay system that rewards anyone who is motivated and produces results, which will strengthen this company's competitive advantage."

Vietnam has gained attention due to the growing popularity of soccer within its borders. The fandom soared to its peak last year when Vietnam's under-22 national team won the Southeast Asian Games.

The Japan Football Association and the Vietnam Football Federation have shared know-how and engaged in other exchanges under an agreement signed in 2018.