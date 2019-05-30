ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

SoftBank Group more than doubles executive pay

Total approaches $15m on strong earnings

RYO IGAWA, Nikkei staff writer
The total executive compensation disclosed by SoftBank Group added up to nearly $15 million the previous fiscal year.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Executive compensation at SoftBank Group grew roughly 150% on the year in fiscal 2018, reflecting strong earnings at the Japanese technology conglomerate.

Total remuneration, including bonuses and stock-based payments, neared 1.63 billion yen ($14.9 million) for the year ended March 31, a shareholders meeting notice out Wednesday shows.

Companies must report the pay of each executive whose consolidated remuneration totals 100 million yen or more. Seven made SoftBank's fiscal 2018 list, with Executive Vice President Katsunori Sago a new addition.

The unit that runs the $100 billion SoftBank Vision Fund nearly doubled its workforce to 297. Loans from financial institutions and other sources have decreased by 1.04 trillion yen, according to the notice.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends June 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media