SoftBank-backed Taiwanese AI startup buys Japanese peer

TOKYO -- In the wake of increased U.S. scrutiny of Chinese artificial intelligence companies, Appier, a Taiwan-founded AI startup backed by SoftBank Group, has acquired Japanese peer Emotion Intelligence to expand its data marketing business across Asia.

The acquisition, which will be announced as early as Wednesday, was mostly done in cash. Early angel investors in Emotion Intelligence will receive stock in privately-held Appier, which has offices in 12 countries across Asia and counts Carrefour and Estee Lauder as its clients. The price was undisclosed.

Emotion Intelligence's key marketing service, which helps e-commerce sites display coupons to boost the chance of a shopper making a purchase, will become a part of Appier's offerings, linking data on consumer profiles with potential advertisers.

"Emotion Intelligence is solving one of the biggest challenges in current online e-commerce, which is how to motivate customers to buy now instead of later," Appier founder and CEO Chih-Han Yu said in an interview. "Our mission is to bring this idea from the Japanese AI community to every corner of Asia or even every corner of the world."

The expansion comes amid the financial turmoil surrounding SoftBank Group, one of Appier's investors.

U.S. shared office space provider WeWork, which is backed by SoftBank and its near-$100 billion Vision Fund, is reportedly in talks to secure new financing after investors balked at the prospect of buying into the planned initial public offering of the loss-making company.

Yu -- who called Son a "visionary leader" that is "pushing forward AI applications to customers" -- was part of the team at Stanford University that won the DARPA -- the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency -- self driving car contest. He founded Appier in Taiwan in 2012.

Appier uses AI to analyze a database of profiles on more than two billion smartphones, tablets and other electronic devices using cookies and other digital information.

The company then helps advertisers target users across multiple devices, combining its database with user data held by other companies to predict what a customer may be interested in buying.

"Asia has one of the high growth rates across the world [but] the AI talent in Asia is very underserved," Yu said. "Instead of trying to recruit or train expensive AI talent, a better way is to have AI as a service that all companies can immediately benefit from."

The deal comes as AI companies in mainland China come under increasing U.S. scrutiny.

Last week, the U.S. Commerce Department put leading mainland Chinese AI companies including SenseTime Group and Megvii Technology on a trade blacklist banning them from buying U.S. technologies.

If the restrictions hamper their ambitions to expand overseas, it will be a tailwind for AI startups elsewhere.

Appier has raised more than $82 million to date, including a $33 million Series C round in 2017 supported by SoftBank Group, Line, Naver and others.

WeWork's fallout may hamper SoftBank's efforts to raise new capital and continue its funding spree, which analysts say could limit the ability of other Softbank-backed companies such as Appier ability to secure future funding.

Yu declined to discuss Appier's financial performance or future funding plans, but said it will "continue to invest" in the Japanese market.