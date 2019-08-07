SoftBank flags first Vision Fund 2 investments within three months

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group's latest $100 billion Vision Fund will begin investing within three months, even before it has firm commitments from external investors, CEO Masayoshi Son said on Wednesday, as it races to continue its rapid investment spree in technology companies.

"In about one to three months, the investment activities of the second fund will start," Son said.

The unusually short time frame means the most of the initial capital is likely to come from SoftBank itself. SoftBank announced late last month that more than a dozen investors have agreed in principle to participate in Vision Fund 2, but Son said the terms are still being negotiated. Meanwhile, SoftBank's board recently approved a $38 billion commitment to the fund.

The strategy could put the shares of listed portfolio companies, such as recently-listed Uber Technologies, under renewed selling pressure. "Cash generated by [sales of] existing investments made by the first fund will become the source of funds," Son said. "In addition, [SoftBank has] 26 trillion yen worth of securities. Part of that will be turned into cash at some time and finance the second fund."

The drive to sell off investments comes despite the fact that Softbank on Wednesday logged the highest quarterly net profit for a Japanese company. In the three months to June, SoftBank more than tripled net profit to 1.12 trillion yen ($10.5 billion), up from 313 billion yen the year before.

It was mostly due to selling part of its stake in China's e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding. The increase was also helped by a strong performance at SoftBank's near $100 billion Vision Fund, which reported operating profit up by 65.7% to 397 billion yen in the first three months.

In reality, the fund's profit growth was fueled by unrealized gains in the value of investments such as U.S. messaging app Slack Technologies, which saw its stock price soar after listing its shares in June. The gains helped to offset a disappointing initial public offering of Uber Technologies in May, which is still trading below its offer price.

The Vision Fund had invested $66.3 billion into 81 companies by the end of June, roughly two years after it began the spending spree. But it has only made two major exits: the sale of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

Son said "five to six companies" from the first fund will go public during its current financial year ending in March 2020, and "about 10 companies" for the subsequent year. Uber and Slack have already listed their shares, while U.S. coworking space provider WeWork and software company CloudMinds have filed for IPOs.

SoftBank has 2.9 trillion yen in cash and has pledged to keep its net debt below 25% of the value of the shares it holds. The figure currently sits at 19%. The race to raise cash will also revive speculation over potential disposal of investments held by SoftBank.

The company booked a 1.2 trillion yen noncash, pretax profit as a result of the reduction of its Alibaba stake. It was due to a complex derivatives transaction initially announced three years ago. The transaction, in which SoftBank raised debt by pledging Alibaba's American depository shares, allowed SoftBank to finance its massive acquisition of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings without causing Alibaba shares to fall from the large disposal.

Before the transaction, SoftBank held 32.2% of Alibaba. In March it had a 26% stake.

"It is not an exaggeration to say the Vision Fund is the sole future of SoftBank," Son said. The aggressive expansion of the investment fund business comes as growth in its core telecommunication assets slows.

SoftBank's consolidated revenue grew at a slower clip of 2.8% to 2.33 trillion yen in the first quarter, most of which came from its domestic and U.S. mobile units. SoftBank sold a slice of the domestic mobile business last year and the U.S. division, Sprint, is awaiting final regulatory approval to merge with larger rival T-Mobile. SoftBank has been selling its operating telecommunications assets to focus on the Vision Fund.

Son brushed off concerns over reports suggesting he was struggling to get investors on board for the second Vision Fund, which will focus on investments involving artificial intelligence. Son said an unnamed investor who had agreed to participate had told him "it was impossible to find new [treasures] with an old map." However this investor had said he wanted to participate in Vision Fund 2 "because... SoftBank has the new map."

"I want to find treasures in the new era, in an exciting world," Son said.