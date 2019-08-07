SoftBank posts $10.5bn net profit thanks to Alibaba share sale

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group more than tripled net profit in the first quarter from 313 billion yen to 1.12 trillion yen ($10.5 billion), after selling part of its stake in China’s e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding.

The increase was helped by a strong performance at SoftBank’s near $100 billion Vision Fund, which reported operating profit up by 65.7% to 397 billion yen in the first three months to June.

The fund's profits were mostly fueled by unrealized gains in the value of investments such as U.S. messaging app Slack Technologies, which saw its stock price soar after listing its shares in June. Those gains helped to offset a disappointing initial public offering of Uber Technologies in May, which is still trading below its offer price.

SoftBank’s consolidated revenue grew at a slower clip of 2.8% to 2.33 trillion yen, most of which came from its domestic and U.S. mobile units. SoftBank sold a slice of the domestic mobile business last year and the U.S. division, Sprint, is awaiting final regulatory approval to merge with larger rival T-Mobile. SoftBank has been selling its operating telecommunications assets to focus on the Vision Fund.

The Vision Fund had invested $66.3 billion into 81 companies by the end of June, roughly two years after it began the spending spree. But it has only made two major exits: the sale of Indian e-commerce company Flipkart and U.S. chipmaker Nvidia.

The 1.2 trillion yen noncash, pretax profit as a result of the reduction of its Alibaba stake was expected. It was due to a complex derivatives transaction initially announced three years ago. The transaction, in which SoftBank raised debt by pledging Alibaba’s American depositary shares, allowed SoftBank to finance its massive acquisition of U.K. chip designer Arm Holdings without causing Alibaba shares to fall from the large disposal.

Before the transaction, SoftBank held 32.2% of Alibaba. In March it had a 26% stake.