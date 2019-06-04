SoftBank to log $11bn profit after sale of Alibaba shares

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group announced on Tuesday that it expects to book a pretax profit of about 1.2 trillion yen ($11 billion) after completing the sale of some of its shares in China's Alibaba Group Holding.

The transaction was originally announced in 2016 after concerns arose over the group's $32-billion takeover of British chip designer Arm Holdings, as well as its 2013 acquisition of a majority stake in U.S. wireless carrier Sprint.

Led by then-President Nikesh Arora, SoftBank embarked on a drive in 2016 to divest some of its portfolio. The group sold its controlling stake in Finnish gaming company Supercell Oy to China's Tencent Holdings for over $8 billion, and sold 90% of its stake in Japanese gaming company Gungho Online Entertainment.

SoftBank sold Alibaba's shares via derivatives and plans to book the profits in the April-June quarter.

The Japanese conglomerate began investing in Alibaba in 2000. This latest transaction leaves SoftBank with a 26% stake in Alibaba from its previous share of around 29%. However, SoftBank remains Alibaba's largest shareholder.