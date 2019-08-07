SoftBank to offer $3.8bn in Japan retail bonds to cover redemptions

TOKYO -- SoftBank Group plans to float up to about 400 billion yen ($3.77 billion) in straight bonds later this month, targeting retail investors drawn to relatively high coupons amid Japan's sinking interest rates.

Nomura Securities will lead-manage the technology conglomerate's second issuance of retail bonds this year. The coupon rate for the seven-year, yen-denominated debt will be determined as early as the end of August.

Proceeds will be used to redeem 400 billion yen of retail bonds maturing Sept. 12.

SoftBank hopes to repeat the success of its 500 billion yen six-year retail bond sale in April. One of Japan's largest-ever retail bond floats saw overwhelming demand, with individuals flocking to the 1.64% coupon.

This was despite the BB+, or junk, rating SoftBank's long-term debt received from S&P Global. The Japan Credit Rating Agency gave an A-, or investment, grade.

The Tokyo-based tech group is preparing to issue bonds for institutional investors as well.