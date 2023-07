TOKYO -- Sony Group will ramp up R&D spending in its game business, as it seeks to hone technology in live service games and the emerging field of "extended reality" that blends physical and digital worlds.

The company will pour 300 billion yen (about $2.13 billion) into research and development for its game segment for the fiscal year ending in March 2024. The amount, which will account for around 40% of its total R&D spending, now surpasses spending in electronics and semiconductors.