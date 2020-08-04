Sony forecasts 12% drop in net profit for FY2020

TOKYO -- Sony expects net profit for this fiscal year to slide 12% to 510 billion yen ($4.8 billion), marking the lowest level in three years, the Japanese conglomerate said on Tuesday, as the coronavirus slams its music and movie business while sales of electronic devices crater.

The group also forecasts operating profit to decline 27% to 620 billion yen for the year ending March 2021, with revenue remaining flat at 8.3 trillion yen, a 0.5% increase from the previous year.

Sony had previously said it anticipated operating profit to fall around 30% this fiscal year.

The lackluster performance comes as COVID-19 forces lockdowns that have delayed productions in Sony's music and movie business. Movie ticket sales have also declined. Reduced consumption continues to hurt sales of smartphones, TVs and other electronic devices.

As a result of the slowing smartphone market and weak demand, Sony predicts its image sensor business -- a crucial growth driver -- will also take a hit. In addition, sales to major customer Huawei are also clouded as the U.S. doubles down on restrictions against the Chinese tech giant.

Sony's breadwinning games segment, featuring subscription-based models like PlayStation Plus and PlayStation Network, has seen an increase in users forced to stay at home during the pandemic. Gaming software sales are also expected to boost revenue and profits with the plan to launch Sony's next-generation PlayStation 5 console near yearend still on track. However, the growth in its gaming business will not be able to support Sony's other businesses.

In the April-June period, net profit increased 53% to 233 billion yen while operating profit declined 1% to 228 billion yen. A decrease in tax expense boosted net profit. The company posted a 2% jump in revenue to 1,9 trillion yen. Its gaming business benefited from the pandemic led boost in homebound game players while its financial services business also experienced a surge in sales.

For the year through March, Sony's net profit fell 36% to 582 billion yen compared with 916 billion the previous year. Operating profits fell 5% to 845 billion yen while revenue fell 5% to 8.2 trillion yen.

Sony also announced a stock buyback plan worth up to 100 billion yen, purchasing around 20 million shares -- about 1.64% of the group's outstanding shares -- between Aug. 5 and March 31, 2021.

The company's stock price closed at 8,686 yen on Tuesday and is trading at a 19-year high.