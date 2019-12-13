ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginSubscribe
Companies

Sony steps up quest for content with 'Peter Rabbit' purchase

Silvergate Media acquisition brings entertainment M&A to over $3.5bn

YOICHIRO HIROI, YUKINORI HANADA and HIROMI SATO, Nikkei staff writers
Silvergate Media developed the "Peter Rabbit" TV series. (Photo courtesy of Sony)

TOKYO/PALO ALTO, U.S. -- Sony is accelerating its transformation from a consumer electronics maker into a media enterprise with its latest acquisition of the company behind the animated "Peter Rabbit" series.

Sony announced this week that it bought Silvergate Media Group for about $195 million. The company has now spent more than 400 billion yen ($3.66 billion) in less than two years to acquire movie, TV and music companies in search of new avenues for growth.

Silvergate operates a joint venture in Beijing and is said to have a good grip on the Chinese market. "The acquisition will serve as a foothold for us to expand in China," a Sony executive said.

Sony also bought EMI Music Publishing, whose catalog includes songs by Queen, Kanye West and more, for approximate $2.3 billion in 2018.

The shift toward content creation is visible in Sony's balance sheet as well. Its intangible assets like intellectual property and goodwill totaled 1.6 trillion yen on a consolidated basis at the end of September, up 50% from the end of March 2018.

Movies and music are expected to generate 210 billion yen, or more than 20% of Sony's profit for the fiscal year ending March 2020, making the sectors a key source of revenue along with semiconductors and video games. Sony hopes to mitigate the wild swings caused by blockbusters or busts in the entertainment industry by expanding its catalog of older works.

Instead of making massive investments to compete directly with video-streaming platforms, Sony plans to focus on supplying content to companies like Netflix and Amazon.com.

Sony shares hit a year-to-date high of 7,320 yen on Thursday, and is trading at its highest in 17 years.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends October 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media