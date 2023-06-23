South Korea, Vietnam to bolster minerals, energy partnership

SEOUL -- South Korea and Vietnam agreed Friday to deepen their business partnerships by securing key minerals and jointly developing energy resources, as President Yoon Suk Yeol makes a three-day state visit to the Southeast Asian country, accompanied by top business leaders including Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong.

The two countries signed a memorandum of understanding to establish a joint supply chain center for rare earths and minerals such as tungsten, aiming to secure a stable supply chain for South Korean companies, and encourage them to invest in Vietnam. The center will assist companies from the two countries in setting up joint ventures to build mineral supply chains.