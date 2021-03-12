South Korea's Coupang jumps 80% in New York market debut

NEW YORK -- South Korean e-commerce giant Coupang soared 81% at the start of trading on the New York Stock Exchange Thursday in an initial public offering that raised $4.6 billion for the company.

Shares of the Seoul-based company opened at $63.50 apiece, almost double its $35.00 price tag at IPO, which already exceeded the previously marked price range. The opening price valued the company at over $108 billion.

Ahead of its IPO, Coupang had raised its price range for the offering to between $32 and $34 per share from $27 to $30 apiece, in a sign of increased investor appetite for the company, dubbed by some as South Korea's Amazon.

Coupang's stock market debut marked the biggest initial public offering by a foreign company in the U.S. since Alibaba Group Holding in 2014. The listing also spells a windfall for SoftBank Group, which holds a 35.1% stake in the company.

Sometimes called the Amazon of South Korea, Coupang has helped transform e-commerce in its home country by offering next-day or same-day delivery of groceries and other items at no extra charge.