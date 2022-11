SEOUL -- South Korean e-commerce site operator Coupang on Thursday reported its first profit since going public as years of heavy investments in logistics facilities started to pay off.

The Seoul-based company, backed by Japan's SoftBank Group, posted revenues of $5.1 billion for the July-September quarter, up 10% on the year. Operating income totaled $77.42 million, an improvement over a loss of $315 million a year earlier.