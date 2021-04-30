ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
South Korea's Naver reaps $13bn windfall from Line-Yahoo merger

Operating profit slips on cost of fielding advanced tech team

Each of Naver's business segments reported substantial growth in sales. (Photo by Kotaro Hosokawa)
KOTARO HOSOKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | South Korea

SEOUL -- Naver, South Korea's biggest internet portal operator, booked an extraordinary profit of 14.9 trillion won ($13.3 billion) from the merger of former chat subsidiary Line with Yahoo Japan's parent, the company said Thursday.

The one-time windfall boosted Naver's net profit to 15.3 trillion won for the first quarter, according to Thursday's earnings statement, up from 134.9 billion won a year earlier.

Line completed in March its long-awaited integration with Z Holdings, the owner of Yahoo Japan web portal backed by SoftBank Group. As the result of the deal, Line was removed from Naver's consolidated accounting.

The one-time profit stems from accounting gains reflecting the shares in the newly merged company as the Line assets came off the books.

Quarterly revenue meanwhile rose 30% on the year to 1.49 trillion won, with growth across all of Naver's business segments.

The search engine segment, which is responsible for half of Naver's top-line number, boosted sales by 17%. The segment responsible for webtoons and other content increased 40% and the data center business soared 71%.

Sales from the e-commerce arm jumped by 40%. Fintech, which includes payment services, climbed 52%. The settlement turnover from the Naver Pay platform increased 56% to 8.4 trillion won.

Operating profit, however, dipped 1% to 288.8 billion won. Labor costs surged 32% to 374.3 billion won compared with the year-earlier quarter. Marketing costs spiked as well.

"Securing the best talent is critical in accelerating business growth around the globe, so we are devising a progressive salary structure," said Naver President Han Seong-sook.

