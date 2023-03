SEOUL -- Homegrown activist funds in South Korea are increasingly vocal as they target companies, including a major K-pop agency, with ambitious plans to alter corporate governance in a country where minority shareholders have often struggled to effect change.

The activism has shown mixed results so far but comes amid a sharp increase in activity. The number of South Korean companies under pressure by local shareholder activism jumped to 47 last year from 10 in 2020, according to KB Securities.