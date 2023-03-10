ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
South Korean e-commerce Coupang pulls out of Japan

Quick delivery of food and daily essentials will terminate this month

Coupang Japan's brief experiment with virtually immediate home deliveries has not proved a viable business in Tokyo.  
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Coupang, South Korea's largest e-commerce company, has decided to withdraw from Japan, the company told Nikkei Asia on Friday.

Coupang Japan delivers food and daily necessities to parts of Tokyo, and will cease operations on March 21. 

