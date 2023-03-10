South Korean e-commerce Coupang pulls out of Japan

TOKYO -- Coupang, South Korea's largest e-commerce company, has decided to withdraw from Japan, the company told Nikkei Asia on Friday.
Coupang Japan delivers food and daily necessities to parts of Tokyo, and will cease operations on March 21.
Quick delivery of food and daily essentials will terminate this month
