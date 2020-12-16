Staffing agency Pasona to hire and groom 1,000 jobless grads

TOKYO -- Japanese staffing agency Pasona Group will hire up to 1,000 young adults who have not found a job, helping them gain work experience while providing training so they have a better shot at landing full-time employment in a few years.

Pasona will take on college and high school graduates as two-year contract workers in April. The graduates will join divisions such as personnel or sales at the agency's office on Awaji Island in Hyogo Prefecture. They will learn about business and rural revitalization while also receiving foreign-language lessons.

In the second year, these workers are expected to hunt outside jobs on their own. They will have the chance to take classes on entrepreneurship. Some may stay at Pasona if the company agrees.

The bleak jobs market amid the coronavirus pandemic has dealt a severe blow to young people with no formal work history.

The problem is exacerbated by an element of Japanese work culture: Young adults who have no job offers when they receive their degree will have difficulty finding employment, particularly at big companies.

After Japan's economic bubble burst in the early 1990s, a whole generation of workers missed out on landing well-paying jobs as companies halted hiring. Called the "lost generation," workers of that age bracket have struggled to join Japan's biggest companies to this day and many still engage in part-time jobs.

Pasona aims to give these youngsters a second chance in job hunting through the new work-training program.

The company also looks to help new graduates broaden their horizons through training so they are more likely to find careers that are a good fit.

The employees are expected to live in a dorm on Awaji, an island 30 minutes from Kobe via a bridge. Pasona wants to "create a new industry on Awaji," said CEO Yasuyuki Nambu, who is from Kobe.

Those with college or graduate school degrees will work 30 hours a week and earn 166,000 yen ($1,600) a month, slightly less than the average for full-time counterparts with a four-year degree. High school grads will receive 156,000 yen. If all trainees are eligible for the higher rate, the cost for the 1,000 workers would total about 2 billion yen a year.

The company expects to benefit from the program as well. It hopes these graduates will float ideas for new businesses that help drive the staffing agency's medium-term growth. Future entrepreneurs also may contribute to Pasona's expansion down the road.

Pasona introduced a similar program in 2010 following the global financial crisis, giving work opportunities and job-hunting support to about 7,300 new graduates over a three-year period. Employment at the company had no time limits back then. The program will be more structured this time with a two-year, organized curriculum.