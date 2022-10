BANGKOK -- Stripe says it will use its global payments network to attract businesses of all sizes in Thailand after it launched operations in the already crowded market on Wednesday.

The fintech company, headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, is the latest in a string of U.S. tech companies to expand in Southeast Asia's increasingly digital economies. In Thailand, competitors in the digital payments sector include PayPal and local players with sizable footprints, like Omise and 2C2P.