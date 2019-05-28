Suntory to make all plastic bottles from 100% renewable materials

TOKYO -- Suntory Holdings is planning to make all of its plastic bottles using only renewable materials by 2030. The company will not invest in new fossil fuels, and instead swap in resins combined with other plant-based components. The resins are renewable.

The move comes as companies are stepping up their efforts to reduce plastic waste. Plastic waste has become a major factor in maritime pollution.

Right now the company's bottles are comprised of about 10% PET (polyethylene terephthalate) resin that comes from recycling used plastic bottles. It will lift that to 60% to 70% by 2030, and make up the remainder with plant-based resin.

The resin comes from pine trees and the residue of sugarcane. The company will invest 50 billion yen ($457.5 million) to set up a factory in the U.S. with Anellotech, a company based in New York state.

Suntory decided it can make plastic bottle at about the same cost as bottles made from naphtha, which is derived from oil.

The company will start mass production in 2023. It plans to start selling drinks in bottles made from 100% plant matter around 2024.