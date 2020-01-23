Survey shows Japan Inc. less proactive in disclosing risks

TOKYO -- Finding workers to staff convenience stores in Japan is a headache for retail chains as the country's labor shortage intensifies. For seafood companies, climate change is having a major impact on fish catches.

Yet these companies tend to be silent about the issues in their securities filings. A Nikkei survey has found that Japanese companies lag behind Western competitors in disclosing potential risk factors that affect their businesses.

Only 13% of Japan's listed companies mention climate change in their filings, for instance, compared with 44% of top American companies.

Risk disclosures are increasingly seen as an indicator of responsiveness and adaptability by investors and affect stock prices and investment decisions. But the study found that many of Japan's listed companies are generally reluctant to cite potential risks in their securities filings, particularly issues that are specific to their businesses.

American and European businesses are proactive in disclosing potential risks to medium- and long-term earnings early on as a way of minimizing concerns. About 90% of the top 100 U.S. businesses publicly address staffing challenges, changes in tax regulations, and impairment losses.

Japanese companies have far lower disclosure rates in these areas. About 60% of the Nikkei Stock Average's 225 component companies mentioned such risks in their securities filings. And around 30% to 40% of 3,300 companies listed in Japan did. Nikkei compiled the numbers by text-mining the securities reports of the targeted Japanese companies and the top 100 U.S. companies.

Information leaks and cyberattacks were cited by 56% of Nikkei components, as opposed to 79% of top U.S. companies, though Japanese companies have become more willing to acknowledge risks on this front. Potential impact on brand image was mentioned by about 20% of the Japanese companies, versus 65% of the American top 100.

Overall, most Japanese disclosures focused on factors that would impact the economy more generally, such as disasters. "There are few mentions of risks that are specific to a company or its operations," said Mayuko Matsubara of Sompo Risk Management.

In the U.S., Google parent Alphabet warned that a finding by the European Union that the search engine giant has committed "serious breaches" of its data protection regulation "can result in administrative fines of up to the higher of 4% of annual worldwide revenues" or 20 million euros ($22.2 million).

Apple acknowledged that "operating results could be adversely affected if its outsourcing partners were unable to meet their production commitments" and added that its purchasing commitments typically cover up to 150 days' worth of items.

As a result of a change in administrative rules, starting with securities filings for fiscal 2019, Japanese companies are required to describe in detail potential business risks and their impact on their earnings.