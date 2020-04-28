TEPCO chairman to step down

TOKYO -- The chairman of Tokyo Electric Power Co. will resign, Nikkei learned on Tuesday.

Takashi Kawamura, 80, has held the post since 2017. However, he has expressed his intention to step down partly due to age. Indications at this point are that a successor will not immediately be named.

The Japanese government has asked some industry leaders to assume the post, but no one has so far accepted. Without a chairman, the outlook for the company in the continuing aftermath of the Fukushima nuclear accident would be challenging.

TEPCO will soon hold a board of directors' meeting and officially approve Kawamura's resignation. A new management arrangement will start in June.

Kawamura also held the position of chairman of the board. Shoei Utsuda, ex-chairman of Mitsui & Co., and unaffiliated director at TEPCO, will take over that post.