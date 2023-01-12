ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
TSMC's Q4 profit rises 78% to hit record despite chip slump

Analysts expect tougher times for Taiwan semiconductor giant in first half of 2023

A TSMC factory in Nanjing. The company said in December that it would plan to have some 20% of its production capacity overseas.   © Getty Images
CHENG TING-FANG, Nikkei Asia chief tech correspondent | Taiwan

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world's biggest contract chipmaker, reported record profit for the last quarter of 2022 despite a significant slowdown in demand for smartphones, computers and other consumer electronics.

TSMC's net income for the October-December period jumped 78% on year to 295.9 billion New Taiwan dollars ($9.42 billion), while quarterly revenue rose 42.7% from a year ago to NT$625.53 billion. Full-year revenue also hit a record of NT$2.263 trillion, up 42.6% from the year before, with profit increasing more than 70% to NT$1.016 trillion, another record. TSMC manufactures chips for almost all the world's major chip developers, including Apple, Nvidia, Qualcomm and MediaTek.

