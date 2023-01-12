TSMC weighs second chip plant in Japan, expansion in Europe

TAIPEI -- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. on Thursday said it is considering building a second plant in Japan and is evaluating the possibility of a first in Europe as the world's largest contract chipmaker responds to customers' demands for a more geographically diverse supply chain.

"In Europe, we are engaging with customers and partners to evaluate the possibility of building a specialty fab focusing on automotive-specific technologies, based on the demand from customers and the level of government support," TSMC CEO C.C. Wei said in an earnings call on Thursday, confirming an earlier Nikkei Asia report.