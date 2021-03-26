Tata Group wins legal battle against ex-chairman Mistry

MUMBAI -- India's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the country's leading conglomerate Tata Group by upholding the ouster in October 2016 of Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman. The ruling marks the end of a four-year battle between the group and its former chairman.

The country's top court overturned a decision by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal at the end of 2019 that said it had been "illegal" for Tata Group to dismiss Mistry and appoint Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairman.

The legal victory for the company eliminates the risk that the current chairman Chandrasekaran will be forced to step down by a judicial decision, thus sparing the salt-to-software group from associated management turmoil.

"I appreciate and am grateful for the judgment passed by the honourable Supreme Court today," Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who was Mistry's predecessor as group chairman, wrote on Twitter on Friday. "[T]he judgment upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group."

Tata Group,with Tata Sons as its holding company, is one of India's business powerhouses with annual revenue of $106 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2020. Its group companies include the country's top IT services company Tata Consultancy Services, as well as Tata Motors and Tata Steel.