ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Tata Group wins legal battle against ex-chairman Mistry

India's Supreme Court rules in favor of group, overturning tribunal decision

Former chairman of Tata Group, Cyrus Mistry, left, and Ratan Tata, the company's emeritus chairman. The conglomerate removed Mistry from his position in October 2016, triggering a legal battle.   © Reuters
AKIRA HAYAKAWA, Nikkei staff writer | India

MUMBAI -- India's Supreme Court has ruled in favor of the country's leading conglomerate Tata Group by upholding the ouster in October 2016 of Cyrus Mistry as executive chairman. The ruling marks the end of a four-year battle between the group and its former chairman.

The country's top court overturned a decision by the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal at the end of 2019 that said it had been "illegal" for Tata Group to dismiss Mistry and appoint Natarajan Chandrasekaran as chairman.

The legal victory for the company eliminates the risk that the current chairman Chandrasekaran will be forced to step down by a judicial decision, thus sparing the salt-to-software group from associated management turmoil.

"I appreciate and am grateful for the judgment passed by the honourable Supreme Court today," Chairman Emeritus Ratan Tata, who was Mistry's predecessor as group chairman, wrote on Twitter on Friday. "[T]he judgment upholding all the appeals of Tata Sons is a validation of the values and ethics that have always been the guiding principles of the group."

Tata Group,with Tata Sons as its holding company, is one of India's business powerhouses with annual revenue of $106 billion for the fiscal year ended March 2020. Its group companies include the country's top IT services company Tata Consultancy Services, as well as Tata Motors and Tata Steel.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more