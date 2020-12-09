Tata disputes ex-chairman Mistry's $24bn share swap deal

MUMBAI -- India's Tata Group has argued in the Supreme Court that the separation money sought by ex-ally Shapporji Pallonji Group in exchange for its 18.4% stake in Tata's holding company Tata Sons is worth far less than the $24 billion claimed by Shapporji Pallonji.

Harish Salve, a lawyer representing Tata Group, told the court on Tuesday that Shapporji's stake should not be more than 800 billion rupees ($10.9 billion), a markdown to less than half.

From the sale, Cyrus Mistry -- owner of Shapporji Pallonji and a former Tata chairman -- is hoping to net around 1.78 trillion rupees, an estimate the group made based on the market capitalization of all listed Tata companies, according to local reports.

The combined market cap of key listed Tata companies stands at around 14 trillion rupees, of which 10.3 trillion rupees comes from the group's cash cow, Tata Consultancy Services, the country's largest information technology provider.

It is likely the Tata-Shapporji Pallonji dispute will drag on, as the two valuations are significantly different.

Salve also challenged an appellate tribunal order that approved the reinstatement of Mistry as chairman of Tata, claiming it would damage majority shareholder Tata Trust, as it would effectively cede control to a minority shareholder. Tata Trusts owns a 68% stake in Tata Sons.

"What [the tribunal] has done now is vest control of the company with a minority," Salve was quoted by local media outlet Bar and Bench. "A minority with 18% holding has been effectively given the power to rule over all Tata Companies."

He argued that under "normal corporate democracy," an 18% shareholder would not be able to have a single director on the board, while the 68% holder would be able to pack the board with its own nominees.

If the court agrees with Tata, it will be a blow to the Mistry family, which is already fighting a case against the conglomerate over Cyrus Mistry's dismissal from Tata Sons in 2016.

In September, Shapoorji Pallonji proposed separating from Tata Group "due to the potential impact this continuing litigation could have on livelihoods and the economy." It followed up with a detailed share swap plan in listed Tata entities in exchange for shares held by Shapoorji Pallonji in Tata Sons.

Tata Sons had earlier approached the court to restrain Shapoori Pallonji from pledging Tata Sons shares to raise money for its own businesses. Tata argued that it has the right of first refusal in cases where its shares are to be pledged or sold to another party.

The dispute between Tata and Shapporji Pallonji -- an associate of 70 years -- began with the sudden ouster of Mistry four years into his term as chairman. Mistry had challenged his ouster at the quasi-judicial National Company Law Tribunal but lost.

He later approached the appellate tribal, which reversed the NCLT order, leading to Tata Group taking the case to the Supreme Court in a challenge to his reinstatement.

The Supreme Court will hear Mistry' argument once the Tata team concludes theirs.