Tata takes boardroom feud to India's highest court

NEW DELHI -- The Tata group, India's largest conglomerate, went to the Supreme Court on Thursday to challenge a tribunal's earlier order to reinstate ousted leader Cyrus Mistry.

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal ruled Dec. 18 that holding company Tata Sons had broken the law when removing Mistry as chairman in October 2016 and replacing him with Natarajan Chandrasekaran in early 2017.

The NCLAT decision ordered that Mistry be given back his old job.

The dispute risks diverting management resources away from decision-making at a time when the group faces such challenges as a slump at automaker Tata Motors and job cuts at Tata Steel's European operations.

Mistry's removal briefly brought a member of the founding family, Ratan Tata, back as interim chairman at the group, which marked its 150th anniversary in 2018. A nominating committee including Ratan Tata later appointed Chandrasekaran as Mistry's successor.

Mistry sued the company shortly after his ouster, and the two sides have been waging a legal battle.

Additional reporting by Akira Hayakawa