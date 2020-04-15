ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Teijin to make medical gowns amid coronavirus shortage

Textile maker to supply 9m by late June, tapping factory in Japan and partners

Nikkei staff writers
Medical gown shortages are becoming a serious concern for doctors and nurses in Japan.   © Kyodo

TOKYO -- Japanese textile maker Teijin will foray into the production of medical gowns, supplies of which have grown short due to the spread of the new coronavirus, the Nikkei learned on Wednesday.

The company plans to start production within the month and supply 9 million pieces to the Japanese government by the end of June. In addition to manufacturing at its own factory, Teijin will also use domestic and overseas facilities of partner companies.

The gown's design will be posted on the website so that small businesses can make them as well.

This is the first time that a major domestic textile manufacturer will begin production of medical gowns since the virus began spreading.

Teijin will tap the know-how in material procurement and processing of Osaka-based subsidiary Teijin Frontier. The company's factory in Fukuoka Prefecture's Omuta City will produce 50,000 garments a month, while overseas partners in China and Southeast Asia will make several million garments a month.

Medical gowns are used by staff in hospitals. Teijin plans to produce both reusable and disposable products. It will collaborate with companies that have the suitable materials and processing technologies.

Japanese chemical company Asahi Kasei is also expected to enter the medical gown market. The company produces the non-woven fabrics used as raw materials in Japan and Thailand. It is considering working with affiliated companies and external parties to handle final products. The production volume has not been decided, but Asahi Kasei plans to start as early as July.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close