Tencent misses revenue estimate as foe ByteDance saps online ads

HONG KONG -- Tencent Holdings reported worse-than-expected revenue growth for the April-June quarter as the Chinese entertainment giant increasingly feels the pain of a sluggish economy and rising competition from short-video apps such as ByteDance's TikTok.

Tencent logged revenue of 88.8 billion yuan ($12.6 billion), the Hong Kong-listed company said in its filing on Wednesday. Despite a 21% increase on the year, the revenue figure trailed the consensus estimate of 93.4 billion yuan, according to data provider Refinitiv.

But Tencent's net profit beat analyst expectations, rising 35% on the year to 24.1 billion yuan, ahead of the average forecast of 20.7 billion yuan.

The company's online gaming sales rebounded to 27.3 billion yuan -- accounting for roughly 31% of revenue in the quarter -- thanks largely to new approvals by Beijing after a freeze on gaming licenses during most of last year.

China's No. 1 game publisher said it launched 10 new titles in the April-June period, compared with only one in the previous quarter.

Yet the financial results also indicated that Tencent -- one of China's tech leaders alongside Alibaba Group Holding -- was hit by macroeconomic headwinds as well as fierce competition from short-video operators such as TikTok.

The TikTok app developed by China's ByteDance is a popular platform for sharing short videos. © Reuters

The short-video app, developed by Chinese unicorn ByteDance, has become the darling of advertisers thanks to its huge user base. In January, TikTok even surpassed Facebook and Instagram in the number of downloads, according to app tracker Sensor Tower.

Without mentioning TikTok, Tencent said its online advertising revenue grew merely 16% on the year in the second quarter, citing a "challenging macro environment and increased supply of short video advertising."

"We expect the negative impact from the current business environment will persist in the second half of 2019," Tencent said in its statement.

Daiwa analysts agreed with these concerns, warning in a research note Aug. 7 prior to the earnings release that the "advertising outlook remains challenging" for Tencent as "increased ad inventory leads to a competitive pricing landscape and advertising budgets from advertisers are likely to remain cautious on macro concerns."

JD.com, China's second-largest online retailer, also holds a pessimistic view of the country's online ad sales. Tencent is an investor in the retailer.

"Because of the overall macro environment, the Chinese ad market is under great pressure," Xu Lei, the chief executive of JD Retail, told analysts Tuesday. Tencent shares jumped 1.8% in Hong Kong before earnings were announced.