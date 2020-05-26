ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Tencent to take top stake in Japanese game maker Marvelous

$45m investment forms part of Chinese company's overseas expansion push

A game distributed by Tencent: The Chinese company is the world's biggest video game publisher by revenue. (Photo by Yusuke Hinata)
YUSUKE HINATA, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

GUANGZHOU -- Tencent Holdings will invest 4.9 billion yen ($45 million) in Japanese game maker Marvelous and become its top shareholder, as the Chinese internet services giant presses ahead with a global expansion drive.

Tencent will acquire a roughly 20% stake, the Japanese company said Monday, by purchasing existing shares as well as new shares from Marvelous. The purchase will take place in June through Tencent subsidiary Image Frame Investment.

Marvelous is known for farming simulation game Story of Seasons, which is played on the Nintendo 3DS.

The two companies jointly developed a mobile app based on a livestock version of the game. The Japanese game maker hopes to increase sales overseas by deepening its partnership with Tencent.

The capital relationship "will enable large-scale investments and offer the challenge of new business opportunities," Marvelous said in a statement.

Tencent, which controls more than half of China's game market, has been expanding in the sector overseas, investing in companies such as Finnish mobile game maker Supercell. 

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close