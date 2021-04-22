ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon Twitter
Companies

Tepco to name Mitsubishi Chemical's Kobayashi as chairman

Japanese utility looks to improve governance with change at the top

Yoshimitsu Kobayashi is set to assume the lead at Tepco in order to improve governance at the troubled company.
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Tokyo Electric Power Co. has entered into final negotiations with the government to hire Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Chairman Yoshimitsu Kobayashi as its chairman and chairperson of the board, Nikkei has learned.

Tepco has been under pressure to improve its governance, as serious safety flaws were found at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.

The company expects Kobayashi to help improve governance, as he had served as president of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives -- one of Japan's top lobby groups.

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 1 month for $0.99

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to Nikkei Asia has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

Nikkei Asian Review, now known as Nikkei Asia, will be the voice of the Asian Century.

Celebrate our next chapter
Free access for everyone - Sep. 30

Find out more