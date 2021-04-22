Tepco to name Mitsubishi Chemical's Kobayashi as chairman

TOKYO -- Tokyo Electric Power Co. has entered into final negotiations with the government to hire Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Chairman Yoshimitsu Kobayashi as its chairman and chairperson of the board, Nikkei has learned.

Tepco has been under pressure to improve its governance, as serious safety flaws were found at its Kashiwazaki-Kariwa nuclear power plant in Niigata Prefecture.

The company expects Kobayashi to help improve governance, as he had served as president of the Japan Association of Corporate Executives -- one of Japan's top lobby groups.