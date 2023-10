TOKYO -- Japan's Kewpie will make more mayonnaise in Thailand, a growing market and an increasingly important base for exports to places like Australia.

The food maker will invest about 2.9 billion yen ($19.4 million) to double Thai production capacity in 2025. A new building at Kewpie's factory in the western province of Ratchaburi is set to open in January of that year, the company said this month.