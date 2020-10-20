Thirst for cans spurs Thai expansion by Japan aluminum roller

TOKYO -- As more food and drink companies ditch plastic containers for more recyclable cans, UACJ will boost output capacity of aluminum sheets at its Thailand plant to an annual 320,00 tons by 2021.

The Tokyo-based company will invest 39 billion yen ($370 million) in the plant to increase capacity 60% from 2019. It will also boost output in Japan and the U.S. in a bid to lift total global capacity, including for automotive materials, by 40% from 2019 levels to 1.5 million tons as early as 2022.

Global demand for aluminum used in cans will increase 11% between 2019 and 2022 to 6.61 million tons a year, according to UACJ, which was formed in 2013 through a merger between Furukawa-Sky Aluminum and Sumitomo Light Metal Industries. Thailand and other Southeast Asian countries are expected to account for half that demand.

In addition to population growth, the region has seen an increase in consumption of beer and other alcoholic beverages as its economy develops. "We can expect demand for aluminum can materials to continue growing by 2% a year" there, said UACJ.

Growing concerns about plastic waste and its environmental impact, particularly in Southeast Asia, have been a boon for aluminum producers as well. Many companies are switching from plastic bottles to cans, which can be more easily recycled.

In response, can producers are ramping up production in Southeast Asia. Japan's Showa Denko opened a new 7 billion yen factory in southern Vietnam in July, and is expanding existing plants in northern Vietnam and Thailand. Thecompany will increase annual capacity in Vietnam to 3.3 billion cans by the end of this year, up 150% from 2017.

Shanghai Baosteel Packaging, a unit of China Baowu Steel Group, is also building a new can factory in Malaysia. UACJ plans to increase shipments to such companies by promoting the durability and reliability of its products.

Aluminum cans are considered one of the more recyclable materials, since they do not degrade much from single use. Plastic bottles are not durable, often cannot be reused for the same purpose, and are expensive to clean before being recycled. Glass bottles are heavy and expensive to collect.

It costs an average of 0.21 yen to recycle a 500-milliliter aluminum can, compared with 5.42 yen for a plastic bottle and 8.36 yen for a glass bottle of the same size, according to the Japan Aluminum Association.

However, producing aluminum from scratch is much more energy intensive than producing alternatives like steel. Making one 500ml aluminum can creates 170 grams of carbon dioxide compared with 137 grams for a plastic bottle, according to the Glass Bottle 3R Promotion Association in Tokyo. Curbing the environmental impact of aluminum production will be a key challenge as demand for aluminum cans grows.