Tokyo Dome on track to report 10% profit gain on Arashi fever

TOKYO -- The operator of the Tokyo Dome stadium will likely report a group operating profit above 10 billion yen ($91.9 million) for the nine months through October -- a roughly 10% jump from a year earlier -- thanks to postseason baseball and Arashi's farewell tour.

This will mark the first time in three years that Tokyo Dome Corp.'s operating profit has topped the 10 billion yen threshold for the February-October period. The company is also expected to post a 7% increase in sales to about 68 billion yen.

Tokyo Dome hosted fewer concerts than a year earlier, but revenue from merchandise has swelled. This is especially true for goods associated with the popular Japanese boy band Arashi, which will go on indefinite hiatus at the end of 2020. Merchandise tied to Southern All Stars and other hit bands also sold well.

Arashi held concerts at the Tokyo Dome in late November to early December. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe attended a show on Nov. 30, which he posted on Instagram.

The arena, which serves as the home field of the Yomiuri Giants professional baseball team, hosted four Climax Series playoff games and two Japan Series championship games.

The October contests appear to be responsible for about 900 million yen in extra revenue. Last year, the Giants made it to the playoffs but the Tokyo Dome hosted no postseason games.

After a lengthy renovation project, the Atami Korakuen Hotel in Shizuoka Prefecture reopened this March as a mixed-used complex called Atami Bay Resort Korakuen. Although the facility ate up advertisement and other costs, revenue from the Tokyo Dome offset those expenses.