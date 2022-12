SHANGHAI -- The value of China's top companies has plunged by more than 50% in two years on the back of weak markets and a crackdown on the tech and property sectors, according to a new global ranking.

The report by the Shanghai-based Hurun Research Institute also found that the value of 500 companies on its global list tumbled 19% to $47 trillion in the same period, with some 340 groups declining or staying flat.