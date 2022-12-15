ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon Print
Top Glove bleeds red ink for 2nd straight quarter amid supply glut

Market leader sees stock price plunge 90% from peak as chairman predicts more losses

Top Glove has been operating factories at 30% capacity due to a sharp global drop in demand.   © Reuters
TAKASHI NAKANO, Nikkei staff writer | Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR -- Top Glove, the world's largest rubber glove manufacturer, reported a net loss for the second consecutive quarter Wednesday, as the jump in demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The Malaysian company announced a net loss of 168.24 million ringgit ($38 million) for the September-November period. This marks the second straight period the company has been in the red, following a net loss of 52.58 million ringgit for the June-August period, the first net loss since the company's listing.

