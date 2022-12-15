Top Glove bleeds red ink for 2nd straight quarter amid supply glut

KUALA LUMPUR -- Top Glove, the world's largest rubber glove manufacturer, reported a net loss for the second consecutive quarter Wednesday, as the jump in demand brought on by the coronavirus pandemic subsides.

The Malaysian company announced a net loss of 168.24 million ringgit ($38 million) for the September-November period. This marks the second straight period the company has been in the red, following a net loss of 52.58 million ringgit for the June-August period, the first net loss since the company's listing.