Toppan gives Japan's workers a digital change of scenery

Ocean breeze or Buddhist zen? Settings with scents to match generated with one tap

Toppan Printing's system lets employees feel like they are working by the ocean or from a Buddhist temple. (Photo courtesy of Toppan Printing)
TATSUHIRO YUKI, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toppan Printing looks to transform offices across Japan into calming retreats, as companies seek to provide a more relaxing, productive workspace.

Toppan's Your Space system uses 4K displays, lighting and scent diffusers to immerse customers. Individual employees can use a smartphone to select environments such as the seaside or a Buddhist temple.

Individuals who worked in a Your Space setting concentrated better during a monthlong trial in 2019, according to the company. Toppan will market the system as aiding Japan's efforts to reform its work culture. Japanese companies have been slower to embrace telecommuting than U.S. and European counterparts.

The system starts at 3 million yen ($28,000) before tax. The final price will depend on the size of the space in which it is installed.

Your Space is already in use at a shared office opened last month by property developer Mitsui Fudosan in Tokyo. Toppan aims to have the system running at 10 locations by March 2021, and to log 1 billion yen in combined sales, including of the display alone, by March 2026.

