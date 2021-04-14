Toshiba CEO Kurumatani resigns in wake of $20bn CVC approach

TOKYO -- Toshiba announced on Wednesday that Nobuaki Kurumatani has resiged from his role as CEO, after three years marked by governance questions and opposition from activist shareholders.

The decision was approved at a board meeting. In a statement, the company said, "The board has accepted Mr. Kurumatani's resignation."

Chairman Satoshi Tsunakawa, who serves as the public face of the company, will replace Kurumatani as CEO.

The sudden move comes a week after Nikkei reported an initial approach to Toshiba from U.K.-based private equity firm CVC Capital Partners, expressing interest in a $20 billion buyout of the Japanese company.

Before joining Toshiba in 2018, Kurumatani had chaired CVC's Japanese operations, leading to concerns over a potential conflict of interest.

Nikkei has learned that CVC plans to send Toshiba a detailed buyout proposal within the week and hopes to move forward with the plan despite Kurumatani's departure as CEO.

CVC faces competition, however, as other investment funds, including U.S. private equity firm KKR, are also considering making their own takeover bids to Toshiba.

Nikkei has reported that CVC has said it would pay 5,000 yen per share for the engineering conglomerate and delist it from the Tokyo Stock Exchange as early as October. However Hong-Kong based activist fund Oasis Management this week said in a letter to Toshiba that the company's fair value should be over 6,200 yen per share.

Kurumatani joined the industrial group in 2018 as its first outside leader in more than half a century. He was charged with turning the company around from a crisis sparked by Toshiba's 2015 accounting scandal as well as massive losses on U.S. nuclear operations.

Through his three years as CEO, however, Kurumatani has lost support from investors, including activist funds. At the company's annual general meeting in 2020, Kurumatani kept his job with just 57% of the vote, reflecting declining trust in his leadership.

Effissimo Capital Management, Toshiba's largest shareholder with a 9.9% stake, this year called for an independent investigation into allegations that investors of Toshiba were pressured to vote in favor of reappointing Kurumatani, or to abstain from voting, at last year's annual general meeting. Effissimo's proposal was approved at an extraordinary general meeting last month.

More than half of Toshiba's senior managers also expressed a lack of confidence in Kurumatani's leadership in a survey conducted by the board's nominations committee.

In Tokyo, shares in Toshiba jumped on Wednesday morning following reports that Toshiba was on the cusp of a leadership change. The company's stock price rose 8% at one point to reach the highest intraday level since April 2015.

Tsunakawa joined Toshiba in 1979 and held positions including vice president before becoming president in 2016 in the wake of the revelation of yearslong accounting improprieties. He became chairman in 2020.