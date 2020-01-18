ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
LoginTry 3 months for $9
Companies

Toshiba Machine faces surprise bid from Murakami-linked investors

Company prepared to take defensive measures against tender offer

YUKI FUKUMOTO, Nikkei staff writer
Toshiba Machine makes machine tools and die-casting equipment, among other products. 

TOKYO -- Industrial equipment maker Toshiba Machine said Friday that it has received notice that shareholders with ties to activist investor Yoshiaki Murakami will launch a bid to enlarge their nearly 11.5% stake.

Tokyo-headquartered Office Support told Toshiba Machine on Thursday that it would begin a tender offer for the manufacturer's shares this coming Tuesday, without disclosing how many shares it sought to buy or at what price, according to the statement.

Office Support "has made preparations for the tender offer without consultation and has given no explanation of its direction for management after the offer is carried out," Toshiba Machine said.

Tokyo-listed Toshiba Machine could take steps to thwart Office Support's move, such as a rights offering to other shareholders, if it determines the bid to be hostile.

Office Support, which lists Murakami's daughter Aya Nomura as a co-holder, began building a stake in Toshiba Machine in 2018. The investor is believed to seek new management at the machine tool maker and more efficient use of such assets as cash and factories.

Once under industrial group Toshiba, the manufacturer became independent in 2017 after repurchasing most of its parent's stake.

For Toshiba, the sale helped repair a balance sheet ravaged by losses at U.S. nuclear power unit Westinghouse. But Toshiba Machine lost a stable shareholder. Toshiba's holdings fell to less than 3% from around 20%.

Murakami, a former bureaucrat who rose to prominence as an activist investor, was convicted of insider trading here in 2007 over his fund's involvement in Nippon Broadcasting System, the focus of a failed bid by internet company Livedoor.

He has continued his investment activity through a Singapore-based company.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media