Toshiba plans $9.7bn investment blitz in shift to expansion

TOKYO -- Toshiba will spend 1 trillion yen ($9.67 billion) on business expansion, including entry into wind power, in the next five years, as the company shifts to a more aggressive strategy after a yearslong quest for financial recovery.

The Japanese industrial group aims to boost its operating profit to 400 billion yen for the year ending March 2026, 3.6 times the projection for this fiscal year. With earnings starting to bounce back after slashing costs and shedding unprofitable businesses, Toshiba is once again setting its sights on future growth.

The company is seeking new acquisitions and partnerships related to wind power, where it hopes to make further inroads by drawing on its know-how in coal and nuclear power generation.

Services for power plants and the infrastructure carry a significant operating profit margin of 9%. The company is considering buying a turbine-parts maker in order to tap demand for updates to non-Toshiba made turbines.

Having been burned by large-scale acquisitions before, the company is looking instead for multiple deals worth around several hundred million dollars each in order to diversify risks. It will closely monitor its investments using indicators like return on invested capital and internal rate of return.

The company will fund its investment binge through loans and by selling part of its 40% stake in chipmaker Kioxia Holdings. Toshiba could make several billion dollars from Kioxia shares once the chipmaker carries out its initial public offering, which was delayed from its original October date amid the U.S.-China trade war.

Toshiba fell into financial trouble in 2017, when its net debt-to-equity ratio rose to around 50%. It has since been working to improve its finances under CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, who took the post in 2018 to help lead the company out of crisis.

By increasing capital and selling off unprofitable businesses, Toshiba had managed to lower its debt-to-equity ratio to around 10% as of the end of September. The company also logged its first net profit for the April-September half in two years of 3.4 billion yen.

Toshiba now believes it is in a strong enough position to make new purchases. Though the investment spree is expected to increase its interest-bearing debt to around 800 billion yen as of the end of March 2026 -- up 30% from this September -- its debt-to-equity ratio is not seen far exceeding 30%.

Successful acquisitions will require both good insight into potential targets and efficient efforts to incorporate them into the group once the deals go through. Promising companies also tend to come with hefty price tags. Toshiba will continue efforts to cut costs and boost profits at its existing businesses to help lift its earnings over the next five years.