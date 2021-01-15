ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Toshiba to hold shareholder meeting as activist pressure mounts

Japanese conglomerate braces for tough questions from overseas investors

Toshiba is being confronted by activist investors who demand answers to current management policy.   © Reuters
Nikkei staff writers | Japan

TOKYO -- Toshiba announced on Friday that it has set Feb. 1 as the reference date for an extraordinary general shareholders meeting requested by major shareholders.

The company said the exact date of the meeting is undecided but that it should be held within three months from Feb. 1. According to sources, the meeting is expected to take place in March, while Toshiba said the date will be announced immediately after it has been decided.

Effissimo Capital Management, the company's largest shareholder, and Chinook Holdings, an affiliate of U.S. investment manager Farallon Capital, requested a meeting last December.

Effissimo has questioned voting rights exercised at the annual shareholders meeting in July last year and wants an investigation.

Farallon views the medium-term management plan revised by Toshiba in November 2020 as problematic. It expressed concern over the shift to large investments in mergers and acquisitions and is requesting clarification.

Shareholders registered as of Feb. 1 can vote, Toshiba said.

