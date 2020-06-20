ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter

Latest On Companies

Toshiba's chairman Kobayashi to quit after aiding scandal reset

Employees demand Cambodian casino Naga pay furloughed staff

K-pop and comics drive Naver's strategy beyond Line-Yahoo merger

Mizuho investors demand transparency on coal exposure

Companies

Toshiba to offload memory chip unit to buffer market volatility

Sale of Kioxia shares set for after unit's October IPO

Toshiba is focusing its operations on the stable infrastructure business.   © Reuters
TAKAYUKI YAO, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Japanese technology group Toshiba will gradually unwind its stake in memory chip unit Kioxia Holdings, Nikkei learned Friday, in a bid to distance group earnings from the volatile semiconductor industry.

Kioxia, the spinoff formerly named Toshiba Memory, plans to list on the Tokyo Stock Exchange by October. Toshiba will plans to sell its 40.2% holding after the float.

More than half the after-tax proceeds from the sales will be returned to shareholders.

Kioxia is the world's second-biggest producer of NAND flash memory, which is used in a range of products from smartphones to self-driving cars, after Samsung Electronics. Toshiba spun off its memory unit in 2018 following a ruinous accounting scandal and financial troubles at former U.S. nuclear subsidiary Westinghouse Electric.

Toshiba sold the memory unit for roughly 2 trillion yen ($18.7 billion) to an international group of investors that included U.S. buyout firm Bain Capital. Toshiba later spent about 350 billion yen to purchase the 40.2% stake.

Details of the sale, such as the number of shares, will be determined later. Kioxia plans to list on the first section of the Tokyo exchange in October pending approval by the bourse in August.

Kioxia's market value is expected to be in the trillions of yen, which would generate a large return for Toshiba.

Toshiba is focusing operations around infrastructure services in a quest to create a stable earnings structure resilient to economic swings. The offloading of Kioxia shares appears to be part of this push.

The semiconductor industry is characterized by wide swings in earnings. As an equity-method affiliate, Kioxia's fortunes has an effect on Toshiba's earnings.

Toshiba greatly improved its group operating profit for the year ended March, but the company still turned in a net loss. Part of the blame fell on Kioxia's red ink for the period.

Investors have called upon Toshiba stabilize earnings by selling off its holdings in Kioxia.

The group restructured and raised new capital, and about 70% of Toshiba is now owned by non-Japanese investors. President and CEO Nobuaki Kurumatani, an executive with a background in finance, has worked to boost shareholder returns, such as greenlighting a share buyback approximating 700 billion yen. Most of the after-tax proceeds from the Kioxia sale will be also be directed toward shareholder rewards.

Meanwhile, Toshiba announced Friday that Yoshimitsu Kobayashi will resign as board chairman. The company is moving to appoint Osamu Nagayama, honorary chairman at Chugai Pharmaceutical, as the replacement.

At the beginning of this year, Toshiba announced accounting irregularities at subsidiary Toshiba IT-Services, indicating that the scandal-prone group has not fully regained its footing. Critics have pointed out the lack of a visible growth strategy.

Read Next

Latest On Companies

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends April 30th

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media

By continuing to browse this website, you accept cookies which are used for several reasons such as personalizing content/ads and analyzing how this website is used. Please review our Cookie Policy to learn how you can update your cookie settings.

Accept & Continue Close