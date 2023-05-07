Toyota, Nintendo and Daikin lead expected Japan earnings beaters

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor, Nintendo and Daikin Industries are among Japanese companies expected to surpassed their profit forecasts for the year ended in March thanks to production and currency tailwinds, according to analyst projections ahead of the earnings season that starts next week.

Toyota is expected to outperform on net profit by the widest margin -- more than 110 billion yen ($816 million) -- based on a ranking of averages of at least three analyst estimates compiled by QUICK. The rankings exclude companies projecting losses or those that have revised their forecasts since April.