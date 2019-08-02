ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailMenu BurgerPositive ArrowIcon PrintIcon SearchSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Toyota Q1 operating profit rises 8.7% despite weak global economy

But mounting trade worries see automaker lower full-year net profit forecast

RURIKA IMAHASHI and MITSURU OBE, Nikkei staff writers
The positive report follows disappointing results by compatriots Nissan and Mazda.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor reported on Friday an 8.7% year-on-year rise in operating profit for its first fiscal quarter ended June, as strong sales in Japan and tighter cost controls in the U.S. helped lift the operating profit to a record for the quarter.

The Japanese automaker's operating profit rose to 741.9 billion yen ($6.92 billion) for the April-June period, up from 682.6 billion yen for the same quarter last year. Its net profit totaled 682.9 billion yen, up 3.9% on the year.

Toyota's announcement contrasts with poor showings by other Japanese automakers. Nissan Motor reported its operating profit plummeted 98.5% over the same period, while Mazda Motor reported a 78.7% drop.

Toyota's global rival, Volkswagen Group, reported a 24.2% jump in net profit to 4.1 billion euros ($4.5 billion), on sales of 65 billion euros, up 6.6%. Volkswagen was the world's top automaker in January to June, with sales of 5.37 million cars, but No. 2 Toyota still has an edge in profitability.

Toyota's robust results come amid uncertainty over the global economy caused by the escalating U.S.-China trade war and worsening relations between Japan and South Korea.

Toyota said it expects a full-year net profit of 2.15 trillion yen, a decline of 100 billion yen, or 4%, from the previous forecast. The gloomier outlook mainly reflects expectations that the dollar will weaken to an average of 106 yen in the current fiscal year due to safe-haven demand for the Japanese currency. Toyota previously predicted the dollar would trade at an average of 110 yen for the year.

Revenue for the quarter rose 3.8% to 7.64 trillion yen. However, the company lowered its revenue forecast for the full year by 1.7% to 29.5 trillion yen.

Toyota plans to emphasize sport utility vehicles in its lineup in response to growing demand for larger cars in countries such as the U.S. and China.

Toyota released a remodeled RAV4, a small SUV, this year and plans to release another revamped SUV, the Highlander, later this year. The carmaker will lift its production capacity for SUVs in Mexico and create a new production line for smaller SUVs at a plant it runs in the U.S. state of Alabama together with Mazda. "We are building up our capacity to produce SUVs to capture growing demand," said Moritaka Yoshida, a Toyota vice president, at a news conference announcing the quarterly results.

China, the world's biggest car market, is another focus for the company. Toyota posted a 7% increase car sales in China in the first quarter. But Yoshida played down those results, saying the company is still catching up with bigger players, such as Volkswagen. "We will introduce more electric vehicles, which are in higher demand in China," he said.

