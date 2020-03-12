ArrowArtboardCreated with Sketch.Title ChevronTitle ChevronEye IconIcon FacebookIcon LinkedinIcon Mail ContactPath LayerIcon MailPositive ArrowIcon PrintSite TitleTitle ChevronIcon Twitter
Companies

Toyota halts pay raises for first time in 7 years, joining Nippon Steel

Japanese corporations look to shave costs amid economic uncertainty

RYOSUKE HANADA, Nikkei staff writer
Workers assemble cars at a Toyota Motor plant in Aichi Prefecture: The automaker is one of many companies saying no to base pay hikes this year.   © Reuters

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor will not raise base pay this year, the company told its union Wednesday, joining the ranks of Japanese companies freezing or limiting wage hikes to cope with the U.S.-China trade war and the coronavirus outbreak.

This will be Toyota's first time since 2013 denying a base pay hike during the annual spring negotiations with unions. With seniority-based raises and special bonuses, Toyota employees will be paid 8,600 yen ($82) more per month in the fiscal year starting April -- the automaker's first raise under 10,000 yen in three years.

Nippon Steel has also decided against base hikes for the first time in seven years. Panasonic and NEC are both offering smaller increases than last year.

"Overall, companies appear to be still trying to reward their employees despite a murky economic outlook," said Hiroaki Nakanishi, chairman of the Japan Business Federation or Keidanren.

See Also

Read Next

Sponsored Content

About Sponsored Content This content was commissioned by Nikkei's Global Business Bureau.

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this monthThis is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia;
the most dynamic market in the world.

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia

Get trusted insights from experts within Asia itself.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Get Unlimited access

You have {{numberArticlesLeft}} free article{{numberArticlesLeft-plural}} left this month

This is your last free article this month

Stay ahead with our exclusives on Asia; the most
dynamic market in the world.

Get trusted insights from experts
within Asia itself.

Try 3 months for $9

Offer ends January 31st

Your trial period has expired

You need a subscription to...

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers and subscribe

Your full access to the Nikkei Asian Review has expired

You need a subscription to:

  • Read all stories with unlimited access
  • Use our mobile and tablet apps
See all offers
NAR on print phone, device, and tablet media