Companies

Toyota's Akio Toyoda to step down as president and CEO

Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato to take over from April 1; Toyoda to become chairman

Akio Toyoda, left, will be replaced by Koji Sato as president and CEO of Toyota on April 1. (Source photos by Tomoki Mera and Yuki Nakao) 
SAYUMI TAKE, Nikkei staff writer | Japan

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor announced on Thursday that Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato, 53, will replace Akio Toyoda as president and CEO on April 1. Toyoda, 66, will become chairman of the automaker.

Updates to follow

