Toyota's Akio Toyoda to step down as president and CEO

TOKYO -- Toyota Motor announced on Thursday that Chief Branding Officer Koji Sato, 53, will replace Akio Toyoda as president and CEO on April 1. Toyoda, 66, will become chairman of the automaker.
