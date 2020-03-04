Toyota scraps vice president post as part of successor search

NAGOYA, Japan -- Toyota Motor will streamline its top management as President Akio Toyoda seeks more opportunities to communicate with younger executives who could one day succeed him.

Japan's top automaker said Tuesday that it will abolish the title of executive vice president April 1, reclassifying all holders as operating officers. The company now has six executive vice presidents.

The overhaul comes as Toyota makes breaks with Japanese tradition in pay and hiring.

"I have judged that it is necessary for me to directly communicate with the leaders of the next generation and to increase the amount of time for sharing our concerns, by further reducing the number of layers of management," Toyoda said in a statement.

Executive Vice Presidents Didier Leroy and Moritaka Yoshida will also resign as operating officers, though Leroy will remain a director.

Incoming Chief Financial Officer Kenta Kon and incoming Chief Technology Officer Masahiko Maeda are both 51, making them some of the automaker's youngest operating officers. Toyoda, a founding family scion, likely wants to cultivate leaders in this age group as part of a hunt for his eventual successor.

Now in his 11th year as president, Toyoda is adamant on reforming the corporate culture before he leaves.

"For the next generation, I believe that what I must do more than anything else is to restore the inherent characteristics of Toyota," he said in Tuesday's statement.

Toyota has been reworking its management structure for years. It reduced directors to 11 from 27 back in 2011 and abolished the titles of managing officer and executive general manager in January 2019.